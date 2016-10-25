Earthquake safety for Kansas teachers and students

The Wichita school district's guidelines for protecting our students in the event of an earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold. (Courtesy of Wichita Public Schools)

Music News & Reviews

Composer works with choral students at Rose Hill

Charles Anthony Silvestri, composer of "Each Morning She Walks," works with students at Rose Hill High School, who will be one of 20 choirs singing the world premiere of the song before it's officially published. Eric Whitacre, a Grammy-winning composer and friend of Silvestri's, wrote the lyrics. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)

Education

Teachers rally at school board meeting

Over 200 teachers rallied outside and in North High School, where the Wichita school board was meeting Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. The teachers were protesting wage freezes and teacher workloads. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Education

'Contract Day' for Wichita teachers

About 20 teachers from Franklin Elementary School in Wichita walked in to school together Monday morning as part of a districtwide demonstration designed to illustrate how much teachers do in off-hours for no pay. (Sept. 26, 2016)

Education

Reading with the Shockers

Through a partnership between Wichita State University and the Wichita school district, freshman athletes will visit three elementary schools once a month to read to students.

Suzanne Tobias

Local mamas read "Llama Llama"

Mothers read the children's book "Llama Llama" to their little llamas at the Wichita Public Library Central Branch. The book's author, Anna Dewdney, recently passed away. (video by Jaime Green / September 16, 2016)

