Earthquake safety for Kansas teachers and students

Terri Moses, executive director of safety services for Wichita schools, explained how the district is responding to threats involving "creepy clown" accounts and why officials opted to proceed with classes as usual Monday. (Oct. 3, 2016)
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, spokeswoman for the Wichita Police Department, says one juvenile was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats against schools in connection with "creepy clown" accounts on social media. (Oct. 3, 2016)
Charles Anthony Silvestri, composer of "Each Morning She Walks," works with students at Rose Hill High School, who will be one of 20 choirs singing the world premiere of the song before it's officially published. Eric Whitacre, a Grammy-winning composer and friend of Silvestri's, wrote the lyrics. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
Over 200 teachers rallied outside and in North High School, where the Wichita school board was meeting Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. The teachers were protesting wage freezes and teacher workloads. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
About 20 teachers from Franklin Elementary School in Wichita walked in to school together Monday morning as part of a districtwide demonstration designed to illustrate how much teachers do in off-hours for no pay. (Sept. 26, 2016)
Mothers read the children's book "Llama Llama" to their little llamas at the Wichita Public Library Central Branch. The book's author, Anna Dewdney, recently passed away. (video by Jaime Green / September 16, 2016)