Sedgwick public schools closed Monday

Sedgwick public schools will be closed Monday because of electrical problems, according to the school district’s website.
The announcement on Sedgwick’s site did not specify what caused the electrical problems, or when they would be fixed.
The district said school is canceled Monday for students, but that certified staff, secretarial staff, custodians, maintenance and selected food service staff should go to work.
The announcement did not specify whether the school cancellation affects extracurricular activities.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
