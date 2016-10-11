Applications available for Wichita magnet schools

If you have a child in Wichita public schools – or will next year – it’s time to start thinking about magnet options and completing applications.
Applications for magnet schools for the 2017-18 school year are available online at www.usd259.org/magnet.
Parents also can fill out a paper application. Forms can be printed from the magnet site and are available in all school offices and at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 201 N. Water.
Families also should mark their calendars for the district’s annual Choices Fair, which will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Century II Exhibition Hall. The deadline to apply for most magnet and alternative schools is Dec. 16.
Parent visitations to elementary and middle magnet schools are scheduled this week during normal school hours, as well as Nov. 14-18 and Dec. 5-9.
Northeast Magnet High School will hold an information session for prospective freshmen at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the school, 5550 N. Lycee, near 55th North and Rock Road in Bel Aire.
Northeast Magnet notifications will be mailed in January; middle school and elementary magnet school notifications will be mailed in March.
The application process for East High’s International Baccalaureate program, an internationally accredited college-preparatory curriculum, begins in November.
Families wanting to know more about the IB program are urged to attend one of two information sessions designed for eighth-grade students and their parents. The sessions are 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and Jan. 9 at the East High Performing Arts Theater. For more information, go to http://www.usd259.org/Page/8306 or call the East High IB office, 316-973-7289.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
