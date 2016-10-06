Butler Community College’s campaign exceeds goal

When leaders with the Forever Butler Campaign launched a goal of doubling the endowment for Butler Community College 17 months ago, some thought it was a bit lofty.
On Thursday, the college announced that it had not only met its $10 million goal but exceeded it, raising $10.2 million.
The endowment will be used for student scholarships and academic support. The campaign also allows the college to establish endowed chairs for its nursing program and the Early College IT Academy located in Andover.
“This campaign has never been about bricks and mortar,” Kim Krull, president of Butler Community College, said in a statement. “… This campaign was designed to directly impact lives and build futures.”
The campaign included the organization of a National Campaign Leadership Committee. Its members included donors from across the nation – more than 60 members in 31 cities from 15 states participated.
It is the largest campaign Butler Community College has done.
One of the reasons the endowment is able to fund a faculty of distinction program is because the Kansas Board of Regents will match earnings on endowed funds of $50,000 or more that are dedicated to promoting excellence in a particular program. In the future, a deferred gift also has been committed to endow an athletic tutor position.
Another advantage to the endowed chair program is that it is expected to help take some pressure off of the college’s general optional funds, according to Kelly Snedden, a spokeswoman for the college.
But the emphasis of the campaign still remains in helping students. So far, more than $565,000 has been awarded to 660 students.
“We wanted to place more scholarship dollars than ever before into the hands of the mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who attend Butler seeking a better tomorrow for themselves and their families,” Krull said in the statement.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments