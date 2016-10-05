WSU announces $250 million fundraising campaign

Wichita State University announced a $250 million capital and program campaign called “Shock the World” Wednesday morning.
About $145 million of the campaign has already been raised, given as in-kind gifts, or pledged, said Elizabeth King, president of the Wichita State Foundation. About 20 percent of the funds are “deferred gifts,” which include intended gifts in wills.
The university worked with a consultant to determine the scope of the campaign.
Part of the campaign also includes plans for WSU to increase its scholarships by more than 80 percent.
“Let’s get the students here,” said WSU president John Bardo. “Let’s hold them in Wichita. Let’s make sure that they want to be part of Wichita. Let’s make sure they have the scholarship money. Let’s make sure they have the support. But then let’s make sure they have the education that makes them competitive and helps them be the human beings they can be.”
The projects include:
▪ $28 million for a new home for the Barton School of Business. The total cost is and estimated $56 million, King said, and the remaining funds would need to be bonded or raised through student fees. They would not start any building projects until all funds are secured. “We will not be relying on the state to help us for any of this,” King said.
▪ $12 million for Koch Arena renovations and a new student center
▪ $2 million for Eck Stadium Complex
▪ $3.2 million for a makerspace in Henrion Hall for the fine arts community
▪ $10 million for laboratories in the Experiential Engineering building on the Innovation Campus. The building is not yet complete.
▪ $83.5 million for scholarships
▪ $16 million for faculty research
▪ $13.5 million for chairs and professorships
The campaign will run through mid-2020.
