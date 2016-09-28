Goddard school named one of nation’s best

Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard was recognized Wednesday as a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School, one of the highest honors a public or private school can receive in the U.S.
Challenger, which serves about 400 fifth- and sixth-graders, was among four Kansas schools receiving the designation and the only one in the Wichita area.
During a schoolwide assembly on Wednesday, principal Jess Herbig congratulated Challenger students, teachers and staff members for the achievement.
“What that means is, you’re one of the best of the best,” he said. “Your excellence on how hard you work, the time you put in – it has gone noticed.”
The award honors public and private schools where students either perform at high levels or make notable improvement in closing the achievement gap based on overall student scores, subgroup scores and graduation rates.
Challenger was recognized in the “exemplary high performing” category, measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
The school is among 279 public and 50 private schools that will be honored by the U.S. Department of Education at a ceremony in November in Washington, D.C.
In a video message on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. commended the winning schools.
“As a former social studies teacher and a school administrator, I understand the tough choices you have to make. It takes courage to do the right thing for children, even in the face of significant obstacles,” King said.
“All of you – students, teachers and administrators – deserve our highest praise. You are shining examples for your communities, your state and the nation.”
Herbig recognized each staff member, including teachers, administrators, lunchroom workers and bus drivers, during Wednesday’s assembly.
“What defines us is the relationships that are being built, our high expectations of students, your hard work and the family atmosphere that we try to create each and every day,” he said.
Other Kansas schools receiving the Blue Ribbon School designation are Chanute Elementary School; McKinley Intermediate School, Abilene; and Wheatridge Middle School, Gardner.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments