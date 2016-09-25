Teachers plan rally amid stalled contract talks

With contract talks stalled and questions still swirling around school funding in Kansas, Wichita teachers plan to rally outside Wichita North High School on Monday in a demonstration of support for educators.
“Teachers have said we understand what’s going on in Topeka. We’ve been talking about this forever,” said Steve Wentz, president of United Teachers of Wichita, which represents about 4,200 teachers and other certified employees.
“All we ask is ‘Quit making us do stuff we don’t have to do so we can at least not drown,’ and the district has been unable or unwilling to do that,” he said.
The rally before the Wichita school board’s regular meeting will cap the union’s first-ever “Contract Day” on Monday. Union leaders have urged teachers to work only the hours required in their contract – no more, no less – to illustrate how much teachers do during off-hours.
As part of the initiative, Wichita teachers are being asked to arrive at their classrooms 10 minutes before school starts, take a 40-minute lunch break and leave promptly 10 minutes after the afternoon bell. Teachers at some schools are planning to meet outside Monday morning and walk in together as a show of solidarity.
Contract talks between the district and its union broke down again recently after a mediation session ended without agreement on a contract for the current school year. Teachers currently are working under the terms of their 2015-16 contract.
Superintendent John Allison, in a statement posted on the district’s website, said the union “continues to make demands of additional money that our district simply does not have available.”
He and board members have encouraged teachers to vote for candidates in November who have pledged to increase funding for schools.
Wentz said the district could consider steps to reduce teachers’ workload and the demands of a new evaluation system, which he said has contributed to lower morale. During budget discussions earlier this year, Wentz also urged board members to consider trimming district-level administrators.
A recent union mantra on social media – “Have you had enough yet?” – is meant to call attention to the continued struggle for school funding at the state level as well as several years of teacher pay freezes in Wichita, Wentz said.
The Wichita school board meets at 6 p.m. on Monday in the North High lecture hall, 1437 Rochester.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
