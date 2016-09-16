Shocker athletes share their love of books

When she was in elementary school, Abbi Bird loved Junie B. Jones books.
“I loved reading. I had a stack of books taller than myself when I was their age,” Bird says.
Now a freshman at Wichita State University and a heptathlete on the school’s track team, Bird and other WSU athletes are part of a new “Reading with the Shockers” initiative aimed at mentoring and inspiring Wichita youngsters.
The program pairs freshman athletes with students at three schools – Adams, Isely and Chisholm Trail Elementary – where they will visit once a month and read with groups of students.
On Friday, Bird and five other athletes helped kick off the program at Adams Elementary, at Ninth and Grove, where they read a picture-book version of “Who Moved My Cheese?” and guided third-graders through literacy activities based on the book.
“It’s a great way for our kids to see that their hard work now … will pay off,” said Christy Wise, an instructional coach at Adams Elementary. “It’s all about following their dreams, working hard to achieve whatever their goal might be.”
