Wichita police need your help finding a dog killer

Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers is asking the public's help finding the person who beat a dog to death during a home burglary in April.
Shortly before 2 a.m. on April 22, a car drove west on Central from Meridian and turned north on Mt. Carmel. The car slowly drove in the neighborhood before parking in a driveway of a home. The suspect knocked on the victim's front door and left when there was no answer, Crime Stoppers said.
A short time later, the suspect returned and broke into the home. The suspect killed the resident's dog, stole a computer and headphones.
Investigators were able to see the vehicle from a surveillance video taken by a nearby business. The vehicle was only described as a newer model black four-door.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online.
