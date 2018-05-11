Man shot at while driving in downtown Wichita, Crime Stoppers says

A shot was fired through a truck as it drove in downtown Wichita on Monday afternoon, according to Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers.

The driver was stopped near First and Broadway when he revved his engine to get the vehicle ahead of him to go through the light once it turned green. The vehicle didn't move, so the truck's driver went around it, Crime Stoppers said.

He ended up behind a 2010 White Chrysler Town and Country van. The front seat passenger of the van "hung out the window and put his arms in the air then set back down," Crime Stoppers said. As traffic started moving south, the truck driver ended up in front of the van.

At the William and Broadway red light, the driver of the truck heard a single gunshot and a bullet hit his back window and exited the cab through the windshield, narrowly missing the front seat passenger, Crime Stoppers said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police are now looking for the two occupants of the van. The vehicle had praying hands in the center of the back window with smaller stickers around the edge of the glass. The model of the van has rear windows that roll down.

"It's unclear the motivation behind the shooting," Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online.