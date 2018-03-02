Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers

More Videos

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is trying to figure out who owns a maroon sedan that was used to burglarize a home late last month.
Crime of the Week

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

March 02, 2018 11:26 AM

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is trying to figure out who owns a maroon sedan that was used to burglarize a home late last month.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Feb. 22, three people in the car pulled into the driveway of a home in the 800 block of South Lightner and loaded it up with items they stole, Crime Stoppers said in a news release.

The burglary was caught on video by a surveillance camera set up by a neighbor across the street.

The car is missing the front, right wheel cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for a cash reward if your anonymous tip leads to an arrest.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

