SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:23 Recognize this car? If so, you could get paid by Crime Stoppers Pause 0:44 Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant 1:28 Four armed men rob Wichita store 1:09 Police are looking for man who stole gift cards and iPhone 1:34 Two suspects sought in computer theft in east Wichita 2:02 Police seek help in cold case homicide from 2008 1:31 Wichita will have extra officers patrolling for DUIs Saturday 0:31 College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food 1:50 Police ask for tips after suspected carjacker takes off with sleeping child in the back seat 0:21 Kansas City Zoo's baby giraffe gives the camera a smooch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is trying to figure out who owns a maroon sedan that was used to burglarize a home late last month.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is trying to figure out who owns a maroon sedan that was used to burglarize a home late last month.