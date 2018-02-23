Sonic robber ordered food, and locked an employee in freezer

A man who robbed a west Wichita Sonic on Tuesday morning ordered food before taking money from the safe, according to Wichita police.
He walked up to the Sonic at 135th Street West and Maple at around 6:15 a.m. and ordered food, a Crime Stoppers release said. When a woman brought him his food, he then followed the employee back into the business and forced her to open the safe.
The cook ran out the back door and called 911, and the man locked the other employee in a freezer and took the money before running west from the restaurant, the release said.
Police described the man as wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, gloves and a black ski mask.
The robber may be the same man from three other robberies dating back to October, police said. They are: a Taco Bell at Pawnee and Seneca that was robbed on Oct. 24, a Sonic at Maple and Tyler on Nov. 5 and a Jimmy John’s near 21st Street and Maize on Nov. 19.
Police ask anyone with information on the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
