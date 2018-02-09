He used a hammer to get to the gift cards and jewelry; now police are looking for him

A robber smashed through a business door with a hammer before breaking the glass on machines and taking jewelry and gift cards in east Wichita, police said.
A man broke through the front glass doors of the Asian Super Buffet in the 7600 block of East Douglas on Jan. 18 then used a hammer to break the glass on two machines, Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County said in a release. The man then took jewelry and gift cards displayed in the machines.
Surveillance video released by investigators shows the robber in action.
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Never miss a local story.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments