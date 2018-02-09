More Videos

Video released by Crime Stoppers of Wichita shows a man smash the window to the Asian Super Buffet in Wichita with a hammer. He then used the hammer to smash two machines and take jewelry and gift cards. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County aggregated by Candi Bolden

Crime of the Week

He used a hammer to get to the gift cards and jewelry; now police are looking for him

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

February 09, 2018 02:45 PM

A robber smashed through a business door with a hammer before breaking the glass on machines and taking jewelry and gift cards in east Wichita, police said.

A man broke through the front glass doors of the Asian Super Buffet in the 7600 block of East Douglas on Jan. 18 then used a hammer to break the glass on two machines, Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County said in a release. The man then took jewelry and gift cards displayed in the machines.

Surveillance video released by investigators shows the robber in action.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

