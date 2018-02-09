He used a hammer to get to the gift cards and jewelry; now police are looking for him

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:44 Man uses hammer to rob Wichita restaurant Pause 1:28 Four armed men rob Wichita store 1:09 Police are looking for man who stole gift cards and iPhone 1:34 Two suspects sought in computer theft in east Wichita 2:02 Police seek help in cold case homicide from 2008 1:02 Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond 0:51 Astronauts throw a pizza party in space 1:42 Go inside a monster truck coming to Wichita 1:46 Know your opponent: University of Connecticut 0:47 Oklahoma bald eagles welcome their new eaglet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video released by Crime Stoppers of Wichita shows a man smash the window to the Asian Super Buffet in Wichita with a hammer. He then used the hammer to smash two machines and take jewelry and gift cards. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County aggregated by Candi Bolden

Video released by Crime Stoppers of Wichita shows a man smash the window to the Asian Super Buffet in Wichita with a hammer. He then used the hammer to smash two machines and take jewelry and gift cards. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County aggregated by Candi Bolden