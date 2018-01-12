More Videos

Crime of the Week

He broke into a claw machine for the gift cards, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

January 12, 2018 08:47 AM

Wichita police are looking for a man who stole Visa and Subway gift cards after smashing the glass of a claw game machine at Buffet City, in the 600 block of North West Street.

It happened at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to a release from Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County.

The same man went into the Metro PCS store in the 2500 block of South Seneca and stole an iPhone 8+ the next day. The manager tracked the phone to the Walmart parking lot where the phone and gift cards were found, the release said.

Police are asking that anyone who knows the identity of the man to call Crime Stoppers at 316-367-2111.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

