Police seek suspects in brazen laptop theft

A man threatened a store employee while stealing a laptop, according to Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, in this week’s Crime of the Week.
A man and woman removed security tags from two laptops at around 4:30 p.m. on July 18 at the Office Depot in the 3000 block of North Rock Road, according to police. The woman tried to leave through the front door with the computer, but left without it when a store employee confronted her.
The man left through a back exit with a Dell laptop after threatening an employee. He pulled what is thought to be a knife and said, “Man, you don’t want to get stabbed for this.”
Both people returned merchandise before taking the laptops, according to police.
Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call 316-267-2111 or contact them online.
Jason Tidd
