Man steals purse, then tries to get cash in west Wichita

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for an auto burglary at the Sedgwick County Extension Office on Oct. 19.
The incident occurred sometime around 9 a.m. at 7001 W. 21st St.
The man stole the victim’s purse and its contents before attempting to take out a cash advance at a local bank in west Wichita, according to Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County.
The man’s face was captured on camera, but the photo does not provide many details. He appears to be a white man wearing glasses and between 30 and 40 years old. In the photo, he can be seen with a lit cigarette.
Never miss a local story.
Crime Stoppers said he is driving a newer model, silver Ford F-150 STX 4x4 with 2018 Kansas plates and a ball hitch on a receiver. Police said there are “unusual hexagonal boxes” in the bed of the truck, which were also caught on camera.
They said there have been several similar incidents that have occurred near Sedgwick County Park and the Extension Center, but they are not sure if the incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a $2,500 award.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments