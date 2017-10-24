Couple broke into vehicles during Race for the Cure, police say

While Kansans participated in the Race for the Cure last month, one couple took advantage of the empty parking lot and broke into two vehicles, according to Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County.
One of the vehicles was parked in the 600 block of South Wichita and the other was parked in the survivors’ parking lot, close to the race, Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post.
The man and woman took purses, backpacks, credit cards, checks, wallets and other items. They went on a shopping spree at several west-side businesses, Crime Stoppers said.
On Sept. 24, the same couple broke into a car parked in the 2600 block of North Maize Road and stole a wallet, police said. They used the stolen credit cards to purchase a cart full of household items at the NewMarket Target, Crime Stoppers said.
And before that, on Sept. 15, the man broke into a car and took a briefcase, laptop and iPad in the 9700 block of East 21st Street. He spent about $900 with a stolen credit card at east-side businesses, Crime Stoppers said.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or submit tips online.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
