Police trying to ID armed robber who shot at witnesses

Wichita police are trying to identify a man who robbed the Fish and More restaurant at 2021 S. Oliver by gunpoint on Sept. 23.
The man went to the store at about 7 p.m. Witnesses chased him until he fired a shot at them, according to Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County. None of the employees or witnesses were injured.
He is described as a man in his 40s wearing dark shorts, dark shoes, a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue latex gloves and a black ski mask. The lower portion of his face was covered with a half-skull mask. The store’s video surveillance shows he has brown hair and a bald spot.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
