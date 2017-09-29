Wichita police are trying to identify a man who robbed the Fish and More restaurant at 2021 S. Oliver by gunpoint on Sept. 23.
Crime of the Week

Police trying to ID armed robber who shot at witnesses

September 29, 2017 10:17 AM

Wichita police are trying to identify a man who robbed the Fish and More restaurant at 2021 S. Oliver by gunpoint on Sept. 23.

The man went to the store at about 7 p.m. Witnesses chased him until he fired a shot at them, according to Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County. None of the employees or witnesses were injured.

He is described as a man in his 40s wearing dark shorts, dark shoes, a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue latex gloves and a black ski mask. The lower portion of his face was covered with a half-skull mask. The store’s video surveillance shows he has brown hair and a bald spot.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

