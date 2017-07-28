Bernie Ornelas was killed in January. Crime Stoppers and Wichita police are seeking the public’s help in this case.
Bernie Ornelas was killed in January. Crime Stoppers and Wichita police are seeking the public’s help in this case. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County Courtesy photo
Bernie Ornelas was killed in January. Crime Stoppers and Wichita police are seeking the public’s help in this case. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County Courtesy photo

Crime of the Week

Police seek help in unsolved January homicide

July 28, 2017 1:38 PM

The crime

About 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, officers responded to a shooting at 18th and Market. They found Bernie Ornelas sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, along with a passenger. Both had received gunshot wounds while the vehicle was stopped at a stop sign. Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said an orange-colored Chevrolet Avalanche pulled up beside the vehicle, and shots were fired. The Avalanche was discovered later.

Whom to contact

If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. A supplemental reward of $2,500 is being offered in this case. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.

Crime Stoppers case number: 1727

Department case number: 17C001904

Lead detective: Detective Schomaker, Wichita Police Department

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police seek help in cold case homicide from 2008

View More Video