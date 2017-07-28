Police seek help in unsolved January homicide

The crime

About 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, officers responded to a shooting at 18th and Market. They found Bernie Ornelas sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, along with a passenger. Both had received gunshot wounds while the vehicle was stopped at a stop sign. Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said an orange-colored Chevrolet Avalanche pulled up beside the vehicle, and shots were fired. The Avalanche was discovered later.

Whom to contact

If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. A supplemental reward of $2,500 is being offered in this case. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.

Crime Stoppers case number: 1727

Department case number: 17C001904

Lead detective: Detective Schomaker, Wichita Police Department