Crime of the Week

July 21, 2017 1:21 PM

Police seek help in business break-in

The crime

About 5:40 a.m. on Friday, June 2, an unknown suspect or suspects forced entry into Spirit’s Pub at 231 E. Main St., Valley Center.

Surveillance videos at the business show a person approaching the back door from the west. The person attempted to force the back door open with a pry tool, but was unsuccessful. The person left, heading west. The camera showed a person wearing long pants, a coat, gloves and a mask depicting an elderly person.

A few minutes later, a person approached the front of the business from the east. Entry was gained by breaking the glass in the front door. The person ran to the gaming machines, opened them and took an undisclosed amount of money. The person wore light-colored pants, a long-sleeve shirt and also wore a mask depicting an elderly person.

Whom to contact

If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.

Crime Stoppers case number: 1726

Department case number: VC17000400

Lead detective: Detective Gordon

