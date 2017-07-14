Police seek help in July Fourth armed robbery

The crime
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, a man with a black semi-automatic handgun robbed the Kwik Shop in the 500 block of South Oliver.
He is described as white or Hispanic, approximately 25 years old and 5-foot-6 to 5-8. His black hair is worn in a ponytail or bun. He has a black mustache and beard, and possibly a tattoo on his left forearm.
The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt with a white image or writing; black and gray shorts; a black-and-white bandana; and black-and-white shoes.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this robbery or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1725
Department case number: 17C45169
Lead detective: Detective Naldoza
Comments