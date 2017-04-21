Crime of the Week

April 21, 2017 10:39 AM

Police seek burglars who took trucks, riding lawn mowers

The crime

About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, someone burglarized Contour Landscaping in the 3600 block of North Topeka. Video surveillance captured a suspect vehicle. The suspects forced entry into the business and stole two pickups, both with the Contour Landscaping logo. One is a white GMC Sierra; the other is a white Chevy Silverado. Also taken were two trailers. They were carrying five 72-inch riding lawn mowers.

Whom to contact

If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.

Crime Stoppers case number: 1715

Department case number: 17C23491

Lead detective: Detective Miller, Wichita Police Department

