Crime of the Week

April 14, 2017 1:20 PM

Crime Stoppers seeks help with 2016 hit-and-run case

The crime

On March 20, 2016, a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV traveling south on Tracy Street at about 8:30 that Saturday night. The driver didn’t stop, and the victim was seriously injured.

The SUV turned east onto Maple and then possibly north into a neighborhood area. Investigators have no leads in this case.

Whom to contact

If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.

Crime Stoppers case number: 1714

Department case number: 16C19133

Lead detective: Detective Amy, Wichita Police Department

