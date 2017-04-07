Wichita police seek help in armed robbery case

The crime
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, March 13, two men leaving the Driftwood Lounge in the 1200 block of East MacArthur were approached by two armed strangers who demanded money. The first victim was shot in the left elbow and, after a brief scuffle with one of the suspects, was shot a second time on his right side. He ran back inside the lounge. As the second victim ran toward the lounge, he was shot several times in his legs.
Both suspects are white, about 6 feet tall and have slender builds. They were last seen running toward a nearby mobile home park.
The first suspect is about 25 years old and was wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans and had no facial hair. The other suspect is about 30 and was wearing a brown multi-colored hoodie, blue jeans and a brown hat.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this case or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1713
Department case number: 17C16763
Lead detective: Detective Supancic, Wichita Police Department
