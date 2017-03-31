He’s used the stolen credit card many times; police want him caught

The crime
On Monday, Jan. 23, a burglary occurred at Wichita’s Arrowhead West, near Central and Ridge Road. It’s a nonprofit organization that provides services to children and adults with developmental disabilities.
A business credit card and some tools that belonged to an employee were taken. However, the business didn’t immediately realize its credit card was missing. The card was used at businesses in Wichita, Park City, Haysville, Andover, Augusta, Winfield, South Haven, Valley Center, Newton, Udall and in some parts of Oklahoma. The financial loss is significant.
This photo is from video surveillance at the Park City QuikTrip on Sunday, Feb. 5. The suspect used the credit card and detectives are seeking his identity.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this case or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1712
Department case number: 17P0292
Lead detective: Detective Wilkes, Park City Police Department
