Police seek help in Quik Cash robbery

The crime
Shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, an employee of the Quik Cash business in the 400 block of North Oliver was robbed. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He is described as a black male, possibly in his late 20s and 5-foot-9 with a thin build. He was wearing dark khaki pants and a long black coat.
The suspect gained access to the business by cutting a hole in the roof, most likely while it was closed, then entered the employee area through the ceiling after the business opened for the day.
The suspect used zip ties to bind the victim, stole cash, then fled out the back door. He was last seen running south on Dellrose Street.
A blue late-model Ford Mustang GT was seen in the area on Dellrose at the time of the robbery. Crime Stoppers is asking for any information regarding the owner or occupants of this vehicle.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this robbery or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1708
Department case number: 17C13448
Lead detective: Dave Alexander, Wichita Police Department
