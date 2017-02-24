Police seek help in woman’s death

The crime
Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on July 21, 2007, officers were sent to the Auto Motel, 1230 N. Broadway, for a possible homicide. The victim, Randie M. Flint, 48, was found by a co-worker in Room 142.
Flint, who worked there as a housekeeper, had borrowed a master room key from the office earlier that morning. When she didn’t return the key, a co-worker checked the room and found her body on the floor. It appeared there had been a struggle. Flint sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this homicide case or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1707
Department case number: 07C57230
