Police seek public’s help in 2008 cold case homicide

The crime
About 11:30 p.m. on June 30, 2008, Iesha Donaby, 17, was returning from the McDonalds at 17th Street and Hillside with two of her cousins. When their vehicle turned west onto 11th Street they encountered a parked car. Passengers in the cars exchanged words.
The cousins then pulled up to their aunt’s house at 3016 E. 11th St. and Iesha got out. Suddenly shots were fired from someone in a small white car, possibly a Pontiac Grand Am. Iesha was hit multiple times and later pronounced dead at a Wichita hospital.
Iesha was visiting from out of state. She had planned to go home the next day.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this homicide or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217, then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1706
Department case number: 08C51184
