Crime Stoppers seeks help solving homicide at Phat Azz Biker Club

The crime
About 3 a.m. on March 9, 2014, Kelsey Shaw was standing in line at the front doors of the Phat Azz Biker Club, 1002 N. Cleveland, when a group of people were thrown out of the club for fighting.
One group stayed by a set of cars parked on Cleveland near the front door, while two other people walked east on Ninth Street. A few minutes later, two people came from between two cars on Ninth, and one of the suspects fired numerous shots at the other group. Kelsey, who was in a crowd farther to the north, was shot and died soon after. She was not involved in the initial disturbance and was an innocent victim.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this homicide or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1705
Department case number: 14C15123
