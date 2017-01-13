Police seek help in overnight burglaries

The crime
At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan.10, these photos were taken of a man responsible for the burglaries of two neighboring businesses – Tres Amigos and Las Mananitas – in the 2300 block of North Arkansas. The suspect forced entry through a rear door at Las Mananitas and the front door at Tres Amigos. He took cash from both businesses and caused each several hundred dollars worth of damage.
Whom to contact
If you have information about these burglaries or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1701
Department case number: 17C2150
Lead detective: Det. Virgil Miller, Wichita Police Department
