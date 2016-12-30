Crime of the Week

December 30, 2016 12:40 PM

Police seek help in February homicide

The crime

On Saturday, Feb. 27, just before 1 a.m., officers from the Wichita Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 1000 North Wabash. When officers arrived, they found B.J. Mosley Jr. had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Investigators have no suspect or vehicle description at this time and are asking anyone with information to please call.

Whom to contact

If you have information about this homicide or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.

Crime Stoppers case number: 1608

Department case number: 16C13478

Lead detective: Det. Cory, Wichita Police Department

