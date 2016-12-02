Wichita police seek public’s help in November shooting death

The crime
About 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, police were called to the 1700 block of North Old Manor. A person reported seeing Clarence Bryant speaking with someone inside a vehicle in that block.
A few minutes after the witness went inside, there were gunshots. When the witness came back outside, Mr. Bryant was lying in the street and the vehicle was gone. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a Wichita hospital.
No one at the scene was able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this homicide or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimestoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1647
Department case number: 16C78066
Lead detective: Detective Chisholm, Wichita Police Department
