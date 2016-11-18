Police need public’s help in robbery at Dillons

The crime
Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, a woman in the Dillons parking lot at 47th Street South and Broadway was loading groceries into her vehicle. A man, who made her feel uneasy, acted as if he was going to get into a nearby vehicle.
She grabbed for her purse in the shopping cart at the same time he did. He dragged her to the ground as she fought for her purse and pulled her toward a nearby vehicle. The victim said a woman was sitting on the passenger side of the early 2000s white Ford Explorer.
When she reached over to open the driver’s side door for the suspect, she told him to “hit her.” The suspect pushed the victim down again, and she let go of the purse. The victim sustained injuries to her legs, back and head. Her loss included a cellphone, checks, credit cards and keys.
The suspect and his accomplice drove east on 47th Street South. He is described
as a tall white man with brown hair weighing about 150 pounds.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1645
Department case number: 16C79206
Lead detective: Detective Crowe, Wichita Police Department
Comments