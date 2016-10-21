Can you help solve this crime?

The crime
On Oct. 15, Animal Control officers were dispatched to the area of Ninth and Grove to pick up a black pit bull dog running at large.
The dog had open wounds to the back of its neck and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The dog also had several missing teeth and exhibited signs of abuse and mistreatment.
The dog was handed over to a local animal rescue organization and then underwent surgery at a veterinarian’s office at the organization’s expense.
Investigators think this dog was used as a “bait dog” for entertainment and gambling.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1641
Department case number: 16C73223
Lead detective: Blake Mumma, Wichita Police Department
