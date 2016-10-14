Can you help solve this crime? (Oct. 14, 2016)

The crime
On Oct. 8 at around 8 p.m., a man demanded money at gunpoint from an employee of the Scooter’s Coffee near Central and Ridge.
The employee retreated to the back of the business and called 911. The suspect can be seen on video surveillance from the store wearing a black do rag, a red hoodie and driving a newer white Chrysler 300 or Buick Regal.
Whom to contact
If you have information about this crime or any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500, and Crime Stoppers will never ask your name. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a division of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a nonprofit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.
Crime Stoppers case number: 1640
Department case number: 16C70863
Lead detective: Ken Davis, Wichita Police Department
