Man gets life plus 258 months in fatal shooting at warehouse party

A 29-year-old man has been ordered to serve life plus 258 months in prison for a fatal shooting at an after-hours warehouse party in 2013.
A Sedgwick County jury in February found Marquel Dean guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for killing James Gary on July 14, 2013. Authorities have said Gary, 27, was gunned down in the 800 block of East 11th Street following a long-running gang feud; four other people were wounded.
Dean and 33-year-old Shane Landrum were arrested and charged 18 months later.
District Judge Jeffrey Syrios on Thursday imposed the life sentence, which carries parole eligibility after 25 years, for the murder conviction, then tacked another 21 1/2 years onto Dean’s prison term for the other crimes, according to notations in court records.
Dean cannot begin serving the 258-month term until he is paroled on the life sentence, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. He’ll serve at least 46 1/2 years in prison.
Syrios on Thursday also denied a handful of motions from defense attorney Mark Sevart that asked for Dean’s acquittal and a new trial. Sevart in court documents argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove Dean was the shooter and that the shooting had been planned.
Landrum, the co-defendant in the case, is awaiting trial for first-degree premeditated murder and eight other crimes. He remains in Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
