April 14, 2016 3:01 PM

Man gets life plus 258 months in fatal shooting at warehouse party

Marquel Dean was convicted of murdering James Gary in 2013

He will spend at least 46 1/2 years in prison

Co-defendant in the case is awaiting trial

By Amy Renee Leiker

A 29-year-old man has been ordered to serve life plus 258 months in prison for a fatal shooting at an after-hours warehouse party in 2013.

A Sedgwick County jury in February found Marquel Dean guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for killing James Gary on July 14, 2013. Authorities have said Gary, 27, was gunned down in the 800 block of East 11th Street following a long-running gang feud; four other people were wounded.

Dean and 33-year-old Shane Landrum were arrested and charged 18 months later.

Marquel Dean cannot begin serving the 258-month term until he paroled on the life sentence. He’ll serve at least 46 1/2 years in prison.

District Judge Jeffrey Syrios on Thursday imposed the life sentence, which carries parole eligibility after 25 years, for the murder conviction, then tacked another 21 1/2 years onto Dean’s prison term for the other crimes, according to notations in court records.

Syrios on Thursday also denied a handful of motions from defense attorney Mark Sevart that asked for Dean’s acquittal and a new trial. Sevart in court documents argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove Dean was the shooter and that the shooting had been planned.

Landrum, the co-defendant in the case, is awaiting trial for first-degree premeditated murder and eight other crimes. He remains in Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

