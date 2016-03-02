Wichita man charged with robberies of 3 banks, jewelry store

A 24-year-old man has been indicted on federal charges that he robbed four banks and a jewelry store in Wichita over a one-month period late last year.
Terence L. Thomas of Wichita has been charged with four counts of bank robbery, one count of robbing a commercial business, one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom said in a prepared statement.
A federal grand jury indicted Thomas on Wednesday. The indictment alleges that Thomas robbed three banks on the same day.
Thomas is accused of robbing the Fidelity Bank branch at 3525 E. Harry, the Fidelity branch at 3101 S. Seneca and Intrust Bank at 3433 E. Central on Nov. 3.
He’s also accused of robbing the Fidelity branch at 3525 E. Harry again on Nov. 21 and Kim Chi Jewelry at 2038 N. Broadway on Dec. 1.
Thomas faces a maximum penalty if convicted of 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each bank robbery count and the commercial robbery count. He also faces a penalty of not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of brandishing a firearm during a robbery.
That prison time would be served consecutively with any bank robbery and commercial robbery conviction. Thomas also faces a maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the other firearm charge.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
