Ex-Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle to be sentenced in party argument case next week

Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Wichita native Joseph Randle has been found competent following his latest mental evaluation at a Kansas state-run psychiatric hospital — paving the way for sentencing in one of his criminal cases to take place.
Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O'Connor deemed Randle competent following a hearing Friday morning in Wichita, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. He will be sentenced June 22 on four counts — aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and marijuana possession — connected to an argument at a Wichita housewarming party in 2016.
The ruling also means that Randle, 26, is able to stand trial in four other criminal cases he has pending in Sedgwick County.
Those trial dates have been set for July 2.
His cases have been on hold for more than a year while his ability to understand court proceedings and assist in his defense has been in question.
Wichita defense attorney Steven Mank requested Randle receive a mental evaluation — his third — after Mark said Randle exhibited some concerning behavior during his April 2017 trial and confusion over the jury's verdict. He was convicted of four charges but the jury was hung on others.
Randle's other mental evaluations, ordered in May and September of 2016, were completed by Comcare, Sedgwick County's community mental health center. He was deemed competent after both exams.
He was back in the Sedgwick County Jail, online jail records showed Friday. The records listed no bond amount for him.
Randle has been plagued with legal problems since he was released from the Cowboys organization in late 2015 after less than a season. He was arrested in February 2016 in Wichita and accused of purposely hitting partygoers with a car after he was asked to leave a home on the city's south side.
He later landed additional charges that accuse him of dodging police officers who were trying to serve him a warrant, threatening to kill a detention deputy who denied him phone privileges, damaging a television in the Sedgwick County Jail and battering a fellow inmate during a brawl.
Randle has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
