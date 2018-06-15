Supreme Court postpones ruling on death sentence for Kansas man in student's murder

The Kansas Supreme on Friday upheld the convictions of a Cowley County man who raped, strangled and murdered a community college dance team member more than a decade ago — but said it would postpone ruling on his death sentence until it knows whether he's considered intellectually disabled under current legal standards.

Justin Thurber, of Arkansas City, stalked and killed Jodi Sanderholm in January 2007 and sunk her car in a lake. Her body was found in the Kaw Wildlife Area several days after she went missing. A jury found him guilty of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping and sentenced him to die by lethal injection on March 20, 2009. He's been solitary confinement in the prison in El Dorado since.

Sanderholm, 19, was a student at Cowley County Community College and a member of its dance team.

Thurber has claimed that he is intellectually disabled. Federal and state laws prohibit executing a person with such a disability.

The court noted in its ruling that the criteria for determining whether someone falls into that category has expanded since Thurber was convicted in 2009. It also noted that a 2016 Kansas law revised the criteria for determining whether someone is disabled and required that it apply retroactively.

"We feel compelled to point out the problems we identify on the intellectual disability determination were not of the district court's making," Justice Dan Biles wrote in the court's 126-page opinion. He said the lower court that handled Thurber's trial would have to reconsider its intellectual disability ruling.

"That court was operating under now outdated state statutes and federal caselaw."

Justices Eric Rosen and Lee A. Johnson dissented.

Rosen argued that the changes in law don't require a new ruling from Thurber's trial court.

Johnson argued that a new ruling isn't necessary because Thurber can't be executed under the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights and because of problems with the intellectual disability laws.





Thurber is one of 10 men currently on death row in Kansas. The last executions, by hanging, were in 1965. Kansas brought back capital punishment in 1994.



