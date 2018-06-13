With a box of doughnuts, rapper who fled traffic stop turns himself in to Kansas cops

After fleeing from a traffic stop and engaging in a public Facebook feud with police, a rapper has turned himself in to cops in a southeast Kansas town.

And he brought a box of "relatively fresh" Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the officer before going to jail.

Now, Sgt. Blaine Cornelius is asking someone to "#FreeM3GAPHON3," a Galena Police Department post on Facebook states.

Cornelius on Tuesday posted screenshots from Tyrone Amos' Facebook about a Sunday night traffic stop. Police said an officer tried to pull over a speeding vehicle with defective headlights, but the driver failed to yield. The driver and a passenger then bailed out and ran.

One person returned in "a redeeming attack of conscience" and was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.

The other — Amos — said in his Monday post that he, "sat in a bush right across from all y'all." He added, in all caps, "(expletive) y'all the police and everything y'all stand for!!" and that, "ima turn myself in just to show y'all DUMB."

In another post, he said, "I'll never be okay with (expletive) 'peace keepers' who are okay with me getting shot." He added the #FreeM3GAPHON3 hashtag. M3GAPHON3 — or megaphone — is a rap artist on SoundCloud.

"Your future is not as bleak as you make it out in your overly dramatic Facebook post," police said. "The concepts we 'stand for' remain unsullied. You sir failed to stand for anything. You ran and hid in a bush."

The department also changed its profile picture to a photo of a bush with Amos' hashtag.

"We make no assumptions as to the level of intelligence of our clients," Cornelius said in the police post.





While some commenters found the police department's Facebook post humorous, not all did. One said she considered it unprofessional and slanderous.

"We don't pay taxes for our police department to entertain us," she said. "They are supposed to serve and protect."

The Galena Police Department replied with a gif of Russell Crowe in "Gladiator" asking, "Are you not entertained?" Police also said Amos asked the department to not take down the post.

Cornelius tagged Amos in a comment, saying that he would treat him fairly if he turned himself in by 4 p.m. Wednesday.





Just before 4:45 p.m., Amos posted, "Times up." An hour and a half later, the police department posted an update.

"I heard a faint knock at the front door of the police department and my heart jumped!" Cornelius posted. "I was elated to find a slightly apprehensive young man standing at our door with a *relatively* fresh box of Krispy Kreme donuts under his arm, and a warm smile that said, 'I come in peace, please don't hurt me.'"

Cornelius and Amos then ate chicken bacon ranch pizza as Cornelius explained his "travel plans" while finishing paperwork. Amos was served a copy of a municipal warrant and they left for the Cherokee County Jail.

Amos rode in a front seat, and the pair talked.

"We both enjoy expressing ourselves through creative writing," Cornelius said. "He raps and sings to peoples' delight, I sing until my kids tell me to stop. Both of us served in the US Army and attended Basic Training at Ft. Benning Georgia."

They talked about fears.

"Tyrone told me stories of some negative experiences he's had with Law Enforcement along his path," Cornelius said. "He shared with me the fears his family had for him turning himself in."

"I shared with him what it feels like to wear a bullet proof vest to work every day, wear a tourniquet on my hip, and deal with the emotional taxation incurred by moving forward, when every instinct of self-preservation you have, tells you to run away."

The department again changed its profile picture — this time to a selfie of an officer with a man in handcuffs.

Amos was booked into the county jail on a $1,500 bond, and Cornelius said, "One of ya’ll need to go #FreeM3GAPHON3."