Wedding ring, cash stolen after woman gave robber a ride to Walgreens, police say

A woman was robbed of her wedding ring and cash after she was talked into giving her robber a ride from a Walmart to a Walgreens, Wichita police said.

Police were called to the Walmart at 3030 N. Rock Road at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, where a 66-year-old woman said she had been robbed, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release.

The woman had been approached by another woman, who "was able to talk the elderly victim into giving her a ride to the parking lot of Walgreens," Davidson said.

Walmart security video shows a silver Cadillac STS driven by a man following the two women from Walmart to the Walgreens at 3770 N. Woodlawn.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

There, the man got out of the Cadillac and into the victim's vehicle. The 66-year-old woman was then robbed at gunpoint by the woman she had driven to Walgreens, Davidson said.

After the woman took the victim's wedding ring and cash from her purse, the man and woman forced her to drive them to a nearby bank and withdraw $8,000 from her account, Davidson said. The man and woman then drove away in the Cadillac.

The robbery occurred between 11:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Walmart, Walgreens and bank, as well as the Dillons parking lot at 3707 N. Woodlawn, police said.

SHARE COPY LINK On May 30, 2018 the Wichita Police Department opened the LexisNexis Community Crime Map to public use. The map tracks up-to-date crime statics and says where sexual offenders in Wichita are located. Candi Bolden

Video shows the robbers contacting several people in the parking lots between 10 a.m. and when they robbed the woman, police said. Anyone contacted by the robbers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Police ask anyone who recognizes the car or the robbers, or anyone with additional information on the case, to call Crime Stoppers.

One robber was described by police as a black woman wearing dark khaki pants, a light-colored shirt and a tan hat. The other was described as a black man wearing a tan hat, dark pants and a gold necklace.