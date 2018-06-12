Have you seen this SUV? Wichita police need help solving a bank robbery

Wichita police have released photos of a suspected bank robber from June 4.
The robbery happened at around 11:30 a.m. that day at the Valley State Bank, 5310 S. Broadway. Someone walked into the bank and demanded money at gunpoint.
The robber's body and face were completely covered in black clothing and a mask. The robber left the bank in a 2000 to 2006 forest green Ford Escape with the Kansas tag 145 JTR. The tag is not registered to the vehicle, Officer Charley Davidson said.
The SUV was last seen heading westbound from 55th Street South and Hoover. The Ford Escape emblem on the back is missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
