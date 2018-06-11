Man arrested for slapping police horse at Riverfest, Wichita police say

A 36-year-old man got a little too close to a police horse as Riverfest was winding down Saturday evening, Wichita police said.
As crowds were leaving the festival, the man slapped a mounted police horse on the nose, Officer Charley Davidson said. He was arrested in the 300 block of West Douglas and booked into jail under suspicion of battery of a police animal.
The horse was not injured.
The incident resulted in one of just two arrests and 14 cases during this year's Riverfest, a record low for both arrests and cases. The other arrest was for a minor in possession of alcohol and obstruction.
This year's Riverfest saw 41 emergency medical services calls and 11 medical transports.
