June 11, 2018 11:34 AM

Man arrested for slapping police horse at Riverfest, Wichita police say

By Rafael Garcia

A 36-year-old man got a little too close to a police horse as Riverfest was winding down Saturday evening, Wichita police said.

As crowds were leaving the festival, the man slapped a mounted police horse on the nose, Officer Charley Davidson said. He was arrested in the 300 block of West Douglas and booked into jail under suspicion of battery of a police animal.

The horse was not injured.

The incident resulted in one of just two arrests and 14 cases during this year's Riverfest, a record low for both arrests and cases. The other arrest was for a minor in possession of alcohol and obstruction.

This year's Riverfest saw 41 emergency medical services calls and 11 medical transports.

