Three men backed a truck into Bingo Casino and drove off with an ATM, police say

Three men broke into a bingo hall and used a truck to pull out an ATM early Monday, Wichita police said.
A truck with three men arrived at Bingo Casino in the 2300 block of East Mount Vernon before 4:30 a.m. , Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. Two of the men broke the bingo hall's glass front doors and then tied a tow-rope around an ATM in the front of the business. The truck then backed into the store and pulled the ATM outside, where the men loaded it onto the truck and drove off.
The truck was described as a white 1990s GMC or Chevrolet 2500 truck, with a missing tailgate, lowered trim and black zebra stripes on the side.
Davidson asked that anyone with information on the burglary call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
