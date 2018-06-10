Wichita’s Keeper of the Plains.
Wichita’s Keeper of the Plains. Fernando Salazar File photo
Wichita’s Keeper of the Plains. Fernando Salazar File photo

Crime & Courts

Woman injured after party bus shot at near Keeper of the Plains, police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

June 10, 2018 11:02 AM

A 19-year-old woman was shot and injured while on a party bus near Keeper of the Plains on Saturday night.

Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department said in a written release that officers responded to a drive-by shooting call at the Keeper of the Plains, 650 N. Seneca, at about 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the woman on a Spots Party Bus with a single gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Davidson said.

The party bus was dropping off riders when the unknown person, from outside of the bus, fired multiple gunshots, Davidson said. The woman and a silver 2002 Honda Civic was shot at. The car had three people inside, but none of them were hurt.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita detectives at 316-268-4407.

Saturday was the last night of Wichita's Riverfest. The event ended with fireworks at about 10 p.m.

Here are photographs of the Keeper of the Plains that Wichita Eagle photojournalists have taken through the years. McClatchyjgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic

  Comments  