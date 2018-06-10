Woman injured after party bus shot at near Keeper of the Plains, police say

A 19-year-old woman was shot and injured while on a party bus near Keeper of the Plains on Saturday night.
Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department said in a written release that officers responded to a drive-by shooting call at the Keeper of the Plains, 650 N. Seneca, at about 11:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they found the woman on a Spots Party Bus with a single gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Davidson said.
The party bus was dropping off riders when the unknown person, from outside of the bus, fired multiple gunshots, Davidson said. The woman and a silver 2002 Honda Civic was shot at. The car had three people inside, but none of them were hurt.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita detectives at 316-268-4407.
Saturday was the last night of Wichita's Riverfest. The event ended with fireworks at about 10 p.m.
