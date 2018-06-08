Wichita teen convicted of murder in fatal 2016 stabbing he claimed was self-defense

A Wichita teenager was found guilty of second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing two years ago that he claimed was self-defense.
The teenager, who is now 18, was 16 when he stabbed Tyreece Walker multiple times in the 2500 block of West Wildwood in May 2016, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a release. The teen claimed he was acting in self-defense, but a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in April.
He was sentenced to the maximum penalty in Juvenile District Court: being in juvenile corrections until he's 22 1/2, then aftercare until he is 23. If he commits a new violation while serving his juvenile sentence or violates the terms of his aftercare, he could be sentence to 165 months in an adult correctional facility, the release said.
