Cold case of Andover woman found dead with cut on throat closed with arrest warrant

Almost two years after the death of Sandra Berry, the Andover Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder against Berry's live-in boyfriend.

Roger Smith was the initial suspect in Berry's death, which happened at the Cloud Ridge Apartments, 217 W. Third, on Aug. 1, 2016.

Berry, 40, was found by officers around 11 p.m. that night in the bedroom of her apartment with a deep cut to her throat. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was found in a nearby apartment. He was taken in for questioning, but was released the following morning, police said.

Smith is at the El Dorado Correctional Facility for an unrelated crime and was expected to be released on parole on July 1. He will be served the arrest warrant while still in custody.