16-year-old arrested after drive-by shooting, Wichita police say

A 16-year-old girl was arrested after a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of North Green on Wednesday night, police said.
During the shooting, which happened just before 11 p.m., an SUV was hit and casings were found by investigators, Officer Charley Davidson said.
No injuries were reported.
A 47-year-old resident told police her 15-year-old daughter was involved in a fight earlier in the day. The 16-year-old girl was later developed as a suspect.
She was arrested in the 700 block of North Faulkner on suspicion of discharging a firearm and criminal damage to property.
Comments