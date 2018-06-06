2 killed in head-on crash after erratic driver was reported to police, Trooper says

Two people were killed in a head-on collision in McPherson County and troopers are trying to piece together what happened before the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The two vehicles collided just after 8 a.m. on U.S. 56 between 4th and Plum on the west side of the county, Trooper Ben Gardner said on a Twitter post.
The eastbound vehicle had been driving erratically through Rice County and law enforcement officers there tried to stop the driver, Gardner said. Officers were trying to catch up to it before the crash happened, he said.
The passenger of the eastbound vehicle and driver of the westbound vehicle were killed in the crash. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with significant injuries but is expected to survive, Gardner said.
Gardner said investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash and if the eastbound vehicle crossed the center lane, or if the westbound vehicle crossed it in an attempt to avoid the other driver.
“We’re trying to figure out all the placements,” he said.
As that happens, the highway will remain closed.
Comments