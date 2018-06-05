Texas woman who faked pregnancy, killed Wichita mother to steal newborn found guilty

A Sedgwick County jury on Tuesday convicted a Texas woman of killing a new mother in 2016 and stealing her baby to raise as her own.

Yesenia Sesmas, 36, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated and intentional murder, kidnapping and interference with parental custody in the Nov. 17, 2016, shooting of Laura Abarca and the abduction of then 6-day-old Sophia Gonzales. According to authorities and evidence presented at trial, Sesmas faked a pregnancy for months when she lost her own unborn child, drove to Wichita after learning that 27-year-old Abarca had given birth and shot Abarca once in the forehead while she was alone with the baby in her west Wichita apartment. Sesmas then took the baby and went back to Texas, where she lived.

Sesmas and Abarca were friends who had worked together int he past.

Abarca's fiance discovered her dead and their baby missing when he arrived home from work that afternoon.

The abduction tipped off a frantic search that drew national attention. Sophia — who became known as "Baby Sophia" — was found healthy and unharmed when a police SWAT team raided Sesmas' Dallas home less than two days later.

The main question for jurors deciding the case dealt with what was going through Sesmas' mind when she went to Abarca's apartment and pulled out a loaded gun:

Did she mean to kill the new mother? Or did the .40-caliber pistol fire unintentionally?

Prosecutors argued that after miscarrying, Sesmas lied to family and friends for months about still being pregnant, prepared her home for a newborn, held a baby shower where she accepted gifts and claimed photos of Sophia that she got from Abarca were of her own newly delivered infant.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday that Sesmas had reached an impasse and "was either going to have to come home with a baby" or explain her lies to those who knew her.

"When she walked into that apartment on Nov. 17, 2016, there were only two ways for this to end," Bennett said in court. She went to bed back in Texas thinking "she would wake up and raise that baby and her life would begin," he said.

Sesmas, meanwhile, has maintained that Abarca agreed to give her Sophia after she was born but backed out of the deal at the last minute.

In interviews with investigators and news media, she has said she took the gun to Abarca's apartment only to threaten her into turning over Sophia and that she had no plan to kill her.

This was "unplanned and spontaneous," public defender Jason Smartt told jurors during closing arguments.

"She didn't know that it (the gun) was going to fire and she was surprised when it did," he said, adding that a person who premeditated a killing would try to distance themselves from the crime and wouldn't leave evidence like a shell casing at the scene.

"She didn't intend to kill Laura," he said.

Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than three hours Tuesday. The trial started May 29.

Sesmas faces life in prison plus the possibility of additional time when she is sentenced on July 13. Sedgwick County District Judge Terry Pullman presided over her trial.